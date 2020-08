VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are on the scene working to restore power in southern Vigo County.

That's after a tree fell on power lines early Tuesday morning.

It happened on Harlan Drive just west of Sullivan Place.

Duke Energy tells News 10 about 1,200 customers are without power.

The outage is also affecting the stoplight at the intersection of Harlan Drive and Highway 41, so drivers should use extra caution.