"Treat people with the same respect"; Students learn to fight bullying

Dr. Goodman visited Vincennes Rivet to talk with students about bullying

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 7:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Abigail West is a seventh grader at Vincennes Rivet. She says bullying is something that is a problem in school.

West says, "I haven't been bullied before. But I have had a friend who has been. And it's kind of sad that people would just have that in them."

Fifth-grade teacher Danielle Carter says bullying is something she doesn't see often. However, when she does it's something teachers like her take seriously.

Carter says, "I don't think anything is ever too small to address. Because what seems minor to us isn't minor to a child.

Riley Hospital for Children pediatrician Dr. Michael Goodman would agree. Goodman was born with Treacher Collins syndrome. Thursday he spoke with students about handling bullying.

Goodman says, "We're all different in our own way. Some of us have differences on the inside and maybe not the outside. I think it's hard going to school when you look different on the outside."

Goodman stresses that students need to find what is similar to each other than different. That common ground will make it harder for bullies to thrive.

Goodman says, "We need to give people a chance to show you who they are. And if all you do is go off what they look like you might be missing out on some great people."

For Carter, that means working with the bully.

Carter explains, "You talk to them about it, I hate the word bully, but to the bully why they did what they did or why they said what they did."

For West, the answer is pretty simple.

West says, "But like I just feel like everyone, like treat people with the same respect."

