Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is kicking off Black History Month with a special speaker.

Sybrina Fulton is the mother of Trayvon Martin.

You may remember the high-profile case out of Florida in February 2012. Martin was shot and killed at 17-years-old.

On Tuesday night, Fulton gave a keynote address at Vincennes University. She dedicated her life to transforming family tragedy into social change.

She pushed for leadership and social advocacy among college students.

The Department of Multicultural Affairs and Student Activities sponsored the event.