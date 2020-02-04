VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A local university is kicking off Black History Month with a special speaker.
Sybrina Fulton is the mother of Trayvon Martin.
You may remember the high-profile case out of Florida in February 2012. Martin was shot and killed at 17-years-old.
LINK | GEORGE ZIMMERMAN SUES TRAYVON MARTIN'S PARENTS AND OTHERS FOR $100 MILLION
On Tuesday night, Fulton gave a keynote address at Vincennes University. She dedicated her life to transforming family tragedy into social change.
She pushed for leadership and social advocacy among college students.
The Department of Multicultural Affairs and Student Activities sponsored the event.
Related Content
- Trayvon Martin's mother speaks on the campus of Vincennes University
- Vincennes University receives artifacts donation
- Vincennes University names new Provost
- Vincennes University hosts job fair
- Vincennes University's aviation curriculum grows
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents and others for $100 million
- George Zimmerman sues Trayvon Martin's parents and others for more than $100 million
- Vincennes University approved to tear down buildings
- Vincennes University Foundation receives $4.5 million donation
- Vincennes University hosts emergency services job fair