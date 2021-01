WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traveling national Smithsonian exhibit is coming to West Terre Haute.

It's called Water Ways.

It focuses on the environmental and cultural importance of water. The exhibit will be at the West Vigo Elementary School Conference Center in November.

It will tour through other Hoosier communities in the summer.

Each community will receive $2,000 to host programs about their area's relationship to water.