Travel and recreational sports excited to get back at it

RILEY, Ind. (WTHI) - When are we going to get sports back? It's a question many have been asking, and in Indiana, we're starting to see that transition--but not without restrictions.

Players and coaches say they're pumped to be back on the field, but practices will have to run differently this season.

"I think you come with sports--travel, recreational, whatever--I think it's actually good to see people you haven't seen in a while. It brings a smile to your face," Riley Travel team's 10 and under coach Donnie Cottrell said.

News 10 stopped by Riley's 10u practice on Sunday afternoon. Governor Eric Holcomb passed down guidance for recreational teams last week. It means non-contact sports teams can practice and run drills, but they can't play other teams yet.

Cottrell says just being back on the field is a great feeling.

"I think one of the things that we are just so ungodly thankful for is being back together," he said, "It's good just to be out and see these kids and get back to just a little bit of normalcy we can have for everybody."

Players and coaches also have to avoid high-fives and handshakes. Coaches should be the only ones handling gear and equipment, according to the governor, and crowds should not exceed 100 people. Everyone is encouraged to keep their distance and wear masks whenever possible.