WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- With the snow continuing to blanket the Wabash Valley you are asked to stay off the roads.
Vigo County is under a travel advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Crews have been battling slide-offs and accidents because of the slick, dangerous conditions.
Blowing snow is also making it hard for drivers to see.
Officials say if you do not have to drive, don't!
