WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- With the snow continuing to blanket the Wabash Valley you are asked to stay off the roads.

Vigo County is under a travel advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crews have been battling slide-offs and accidents because of the slick, dangerous conditions.

Blowing snow is also making it hard for drivers to see.

Officials say if you do not have to drive, don't!