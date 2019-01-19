Clear
Slick roads are making for a busy night for law enforcement in the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Jan. 19, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) -- With the snow continuing to blanket the Wabash Valley you are asked to stay off the roads.

Vigo County is under a travel advisory until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crews have been battling slide-offs and accidents because of the slick, dangerous conditions.

Blowing snow is also making it hard for drivers to see.

Officials say if you do not have to drive, don't!

