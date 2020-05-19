Trash or treasure? Some outraged after ISU pitches old pianos

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several music lovers in the Wabash Valley believe Indiana State University threw treasure in the trash.

Piano technician Dean May found a grand piano in a dumpster.

May told us he received several calls on Monday from people in the community. Many of them expressed their outrage on social media.

"It's just interesting to me how emotional people get when they hear of a beautiful grand piano getting thrown in the dumpster," May said. "I was actually astounded. I still get hits on the post I made on my Facebook...and shares are up to over 1,000."

Indiana State University officials said in a statement that staff tried repeatedly to donate about 10 old pianos to community organizations. They said the pianos were virtually beyond repair.

They added disposing of the pianos was their last option after others had been exhausted.

See the full statement below.

"Indiana State University tried repeatedly to donate about 10 old pianos, virtually beyond repair, to community organizations. ISU officials contacted at least 15 such organizations --- including Vigo County Schools, the YMCA, and Catholic Charities --- to offer the pianos for free. Within the past two years, six old pianos went to ISU public auction. Three of them sold, each for $25 or less. ISU contacted used furniture vendors in Indianapolis and Bloomington. Neither was interested. ISU contacted two Terre Haute moving companies. One had no interest and the other replied that it already has enough pianos. Disposing of the pianos was the last option after other options had been exhausted."