Trash emptied in park: "Someone knows who did this and their conscience should be bothering them"

Linton's mayor hopes someone will come forward with information after someone spread trash through the city park.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:54 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Linton hope someone will come forward with information about who emptied trash cans and littered the City Park overnight.

Someone also placed the trash bins up on the basketball goals. Mayor John Wilkes says the incident was caught on camera, but officials haven't been able to identify the individual(s).

Park employees have cleaned up the trash, but the mayor says this behavior needs to stop. "Folks, LPD and city administration is doing our darndest to stop the expensive damages caused by disrespectful people," wrote Wilkes in a Facebook post. "Someone knows who did this and their conscience should be bothering them today."

The mayor encourages people to share his post on Facebook to help spread awareness. "If you’re the vandals and you see this..... it would be in your best interest to turn yourself in immediately because we WILL get tips or identification," wrote Wilkes.

Call the mayor's office at (812) 847-7754 with any information.

