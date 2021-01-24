Trap neuter and return is helping control the pet population

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trap, neuter return.

That's the goal of an animal-saving collaboration.

This weekend, more than 50-community cats were transported to Terre Haute from Bloomington, Indiana.

Pet friendly services of Indiana, Feral cat friends, and Canine Express joined forces to get the cats fixed.

SPOT clinic handles the spay and neuter surgeries.

Then, the cats are returned.

This TNR is designed to control the pet population heading into kitten season.

"These are surgeries that are essential to keep animals from over breeding and populating our state. SPOT was one of the first ones to open up. So that's when we started bringing them cats last year," said Cathi Eagan with Canine Express Transport.

She says this collaboration helped 300 cats last year.

And, nearly 200 already this year.