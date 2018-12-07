Clear

Transportation survey seeks views of motorists, commuters

Illinois officials want to hear about your experiences rolling down the highways or riding the rails of a commuter train.

Posted: Dec. 7, 2018 12:23 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials want to hear about your experiences rolling down the highways or riding the rails of a commuter train.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey through the University of Illinois at Springfield to guide it as it plans the state’s transportation future.

The survey seeks feedback on topics including snow-and-ice removal, commuting habits and driving behavior. It seeks opinions on IDOT’s website, state rest areas and Amtrak train service.

The survey has been conducted annually since 2001 .

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 30°
Dry and cold streak ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday afternoon forecast

Image

Son speaks out about his father's murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Mostly sunny and cold. High: 32°

Image

Washington

Image

Loogootee

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Festival at the Woods

Image

McDonald's and the backpack program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4-year-old girl dies after she is hit by a car

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools

${article.thumbnail.title}

Seelyville awarded state grant to improve roads

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker proposes state move to central time, says it could keep children safe

Image

Business owners concerned about safety along Lafayette Avenue

${article.thumbnail.title}

School board moves forward to buy property for bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder