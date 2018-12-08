Clear

Transportation survey seeks views of motorists, commuters

Illinois officials want to hear about your experiences rolling down the highways or riding the rails of a commuter train.

Posted: Dec. 8, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois officials want to hear about your experiences rolling down the highways or riding the rails of a commuter train.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is conducting an online survey through the University of Illinois at Springfield to guide it as it plans the state's transportation future.

The survey seeks feedback on topics including snow-and-ice removal, commuting habits and driving behavior. It seeks opinions on IDOT's website, state rest areas and Amtrak train service.

The survey has been conducted annually since 2001 .



