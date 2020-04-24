Transfer of patients stopped, restraining order filed against Chosen Healthcare

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Chosen Healthcare runs Willow Manor nursing home. The plan had been to move 13 residents from New Albany Indiana to willow manor. Those residents have not tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the New Albany facility has positive cases.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the main concern comes down to contamination. Right now COVID-19 testing has a 30% false negative. He says that meant those patients who are negative could show positive in days.

The health department spoke with folks in New Albany and Chosen Healthcare this afternoon. That's when the decision was made to stop the transfer of 13 residents.

Stewart says, "We are practicing population medicine. In other words, I only have one patient at this time. My patient is Knox county. And we need to protect that from any possible, as many possible COVID infections as we can."

Friday afternoon the Knox County health department filed a petition for a preliminary and permanent injunction against Chosen Healthcare. This would ensure a transfer from New Albany could not be made.

Judge Sherry Gilmore sign off on the temporary restraining order portion of that petition late Friday afternoon.