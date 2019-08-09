Clear

How to protect yourself from an active shooter: Local gun shop to offer free training classes

We are seeing more and more mass shootings when we least expect it. One local gun shop has created an active shooter training class to help prepare the community for these kinds of incidents.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 8:40 AM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-We are seeing more and more mass shootings when we least expect it.

Just recently there were shootings in El Paso and Dayton. As we see more of these incidents occur it's important we know how to prepare ahead of time.

When you're in the fight-or-flight moment it's hard to think logically, that's why Top Guns in Terre Haute has proposed a new training class designed to help you prepare for an active shooter situation.

Top Guns Owner, Steve Ellis, says he's seen an increase in demand for these kinds of classes at his shop. 

"Many of us decide to prepare once a few events like this take place. The reality is the event can take place anytime, anywhere... so it's in our best interest if we all take the initiative to learn the tactics that are necessary to help us better survive," Ellis said.

While every situation is different, knowing the basic tactics could help lower the risks.

"Every instance is different. If there's a door or window you have access to, get out as quickly as possible. If that's not an option then we have to start looking at what cover or concealment we have available to us," Ellis said. "Lastly, we have to consider if we have to fight what are we gonna do? Do we have the skills sets to do it and do we know how to apply the tactics?"

The training program will be free to those throughout the community. The first class starts on August 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second session takes place on August 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The training will teach situational awareness, tactics on engagement, how to neutralize a firearm, and much more. 

For more information on how to get signed up for the training, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
A Nice End To The Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

How to protect yourself from an active shooter: Local gun shop to offer free training classes

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Image

ISU football

Image

POST 346

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Terre Haute South wins Safe Sports School Award

Image

Proceeds from Mashall physical clinic benefit town's high school

Image

VCSC Superintendent makes presentation to city council

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal