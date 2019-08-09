How to protect yourself from an active shooter: Local gun shop to offer free training classes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-We are seeing more and more mass shootings when we least expect it.

Just recently there were shootings in El Paso and Dayton. As we see more of these incidents occur it's important we know how to prepare ahead of time.

When you're in the fight-or-flight moment it's hard to think logically, that's why Top Guns in Terre Haute has proposed a new training class designed to help you prepare for an active shooter situation.

Top Guns Owner, Steve Ellis, says he's seen an increase in demand for these kinds of classes at his shop.

"Many of us decide to prepare once a few events like this take place. The reality is the event can take place anytime, anywhere... so it's in our best interest if we all take the initiative to learn the tactics that are necessary to help us better survive," Ellis said.

While every situation is different, knowing the basic tactics could help lower the risks.

"Every instance is different. If there's a door or window you have access to, get out as quickly as possible. If that's not an option then we have to start looking at what cover or concealment we have available to us," Ellis said. "Lastly, we have to consider if we have to fight what are we gonna do? Do we have the skills sets to do it and do we know how to apply the tactics?"

The training program will be free to those throughout the community. The first class starts on August 14th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The second session takes place on August 17th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The training will teach situational awareness, tactics on engagement, how to neutralize a firearm, and much more.

For more information on how to get signed up for the training, click here.