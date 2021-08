CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a train.

It happened around 3:00 Monday afternoon in Clinton near White Construction.

Police said Jessica Kurdelak from Terre Haute tried to cross the tracks on a private drive and was hit by the train.

The train continued to push her vehicle for more than 1,000 feet before coming to a stop.

Kurdelak was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.