WHEELER, IL. (WTHI) - Cleanup continues after a train derailment near Wheeler Illinois in Jasper County.

It happened just after 9:30 Tuesday night.

Jasper County dispatch tells News 10 that four grain cars tipped over, spilling grain onto Route 33 at 200 East.

A crew from St. Louis will be on the scene Wednesday cleaning up the mess.

We're told that could take up to 24 hours.

No injuries were reported.