Train collides with car in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to get more information after a train collided with a car.

It happened in Vincennes just after 7 p.m. on Monday. According to Knox County dispatch, a train hit a car near the intersection of 14th and Church Streets.

One person was taken to the hospital after that crash. Vincennes Police worked the collision. They expect to release more details.