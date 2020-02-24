Train collides with car in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to get more information after a train collided with a car.
It happened in Vincennes just after 7 p.m. on Monday. According to Knox County dispatch, a train hit a car near the intersection of 14th and Church Streets.
One person was taken to the hospital after that crash. Vincennes Police worked the collision. They expect to release more details.
