TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A train and a delivery truck collided in Terre Haute late Thursday morning.
The collision was first called out over 911 dispatch around 10:30 a.m. at 10 1/2 and Poplar Streets.
According to the CSX Media Team, "There are no reported injuries to the crew of the train and no damage, leaks or spills of any freight. CSX appreciates the swift response by Vigo County EMS and police, who are investigating the incident."
A picture from a News 10 photographer at the scene shows a smashed FedEx truck near the tracks, resting against a nearby building. Officials are investigating what led up to the incident.
This is a breaking news story. We will update information as details are released.
Related Content
- Train and delivery truck collide in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute grocery chain starts delivery service
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Storm spotter training in Terre Haute Monday
- Terre Haute business holds active shooter training
- 1 student killed when truck collides with Indiana school bus
- Truck collides head-on with Illinois school bus; 2 dead
- 4 people injured when trains collide, derail in Kentucky
- Peach Truck Tour makes a stop in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Fire Department set to receive new trucks