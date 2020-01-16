Train and delivery truck collide in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A train and a delivery truck collided in Terre Haute late Thursday morning.

The collision was first called out over 911 dispatch around 10:30 a.m. at 10 1/2 and Poplar Streets.

According to the CSX Media Team, "There are no reported injuries to the crew of the train and no damage, leaks or spills of any freight. CSX appreciates the swift response by Vigo County EMS and police, who are investigating the incident."

A picture from a News 10 photographer at the scene shows a smashed FedEx truck near the tracks, resting against a nearby building. Officials are investigating what led up to the incident.

This is a breaking news story. We will update information as details are released.