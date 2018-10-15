Trailer located in Jasper County fatal hit and run, police still looking for driver

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Jasper County Sheriff deputies and Indiana State Police investigators have located what they believe is the trailer involved in a fatal hit-and-run from last week.

Sheriff Terry Risner said investigators found the white trailer in southern Illinois Friday.

Sheriff Risner said they were able to track down the trailer based off of the semi's timeline. As we reported, a business near the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 16 captured a picture from its surveillance camera. Police are now working to find the cab and the driver involved. Risner said the company that owns the trailer is working with investigators.

Forty-year-old Melissa Deno of Rensselaer died in the crash. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report of a crash between a car and a semi at the intersection of U.S. 231 and State Road 16.

Deputies said the vehicle had gone under the semi, shearing off the roof of Deno's vehicle. Within minutes, a second call was received that the semi drove away westbound on State Road 16. Deno was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still searching for the white day cab. Risner said now that it involves an out-of-state investigation, the investigation may take longer.

If you have any information, contact Detective Buschman at the Jasper County Sheriff's Office at 219-866-7344 or by emailing tips@jaspercountypolice.com.