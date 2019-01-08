Traffic study reveals potential new Marriott hotel in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent study revealed new information about the Terre Haute convention center plans.
On Monday, we told you about the traffic impact report.
In that study, there's a place labeled for a Marriott Courtyard hotel.
That would be a new hotel tied to this convention center project.
According to the map, the hotel would be along Cherry Street, to the north of the convention center.
