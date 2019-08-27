Traffic stop near Loogootee lands two men behind bars on drug charges

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop near Loogootee lands two men behind bars on drug-related charges.
On Sunday, Indiana State Police stopped a vehicle on U.S. 50 that was being driven by 40-year-old Nicholas Guy.
During the traffic stop, police said they noticed several controlled substance pills along with methamphetamine.
After Guy's arrest, police obtained a search warrant for his home at 1553 U.S. Highway 50 in Loogootee.
Another man, 35-year-old Russell Peek was inside the home when officers started the search.
Police said they found more meth, marijuana, digital scales, and paraphernalia inside.
Guy is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.
Peek was charged with possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
