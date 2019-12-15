Traffic stop leads to discovery of a gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vigo county lead to the discovery of a gun.

Indiana State Police said they pulled a vehicle over for an expired license plate Friday night.

That's when the police K9 was able to sniff out a gun.

Police said the firearm belonged to Neil Kramer.

They said Kramer tried to destroy the gun in his pants by peeing on it.

Police said the driver, Travis Fagg was drunk driving.

They were both taken to the Vigo County Jail.