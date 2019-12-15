Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Traffic stop leads to discovery of a gun

Police said the firearm belonged to Neil Kramer. They said Kramer tried to destroy the gun in his pants by peeing on it.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 4:49 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vigo county lead to the discovery of a gun.

Indiana State Police said they pulled a vehicle over for an expired license plate Friday night.

That's when the police K9 was able to sniff out a gun.

Police said the firearm belonged to Neil Kramer.

They said Kramer tried to destroy the gun in his pants by peeing on it.

Police said the driver, Travis Fagg was drunk driving.

They were both taken to the Vigo County Jail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Robinson
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 21°
Rockville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Casey
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Brazil
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 17°
Marshall
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 17°
Snow showers tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Big year of giving for Wabash Valley Community Foundation

Image

Building fire under investigation

Image

Sunday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Avon vs Terre Haute South

Image

South Vermillion vs Marshall

Image

A Community Christmas

Image

Daddy Daughter Dance

Image

Patriot Bike

Image

Soup on Saturday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans