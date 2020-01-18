VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police said Scott Garrett of Indianapolis was arrested Friday afternoon.
Police said they stopped Garrett near U.S. 41 and French Drive.
They said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Garrett's vehicle.
They also said Garrett was showing signs of impairment.
Police said he agreed to a chemical test, and failed.
He was taken to the Vigo County Jail where he's being held without bond.
Related Content
- Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges for Indianapolis man
- Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Vermillion County
- Terre Haute woman facing drug charges after traffic stop
- Clinton man behind bars on drug charges after Edgar County traffic stop
- A traffic stop for speeding lands a Terre Haute man behind bars on drug charges
- Vigo County traffic stop leads police to accused sex offender
- Terre Haute speeding traffic stop leads police to stolen handgun
- Traffic stop leads to discovery of a gun
- Hymera man arrested, facing drug charges after police stop
Scroll for more content...