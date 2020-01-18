Traffic stop leads to DUI and drug charges for Indianapolis man

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police said Scott Garrett of Indianapolis was arrested Friday afternoon.

Police said they stopped Garrett near U.S. 41 and French Drive.

They said they found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Garrett's vehicle.

They also said Garrett was showing signs of impairment.

Police said he agreed to a chemical test, and failed.

He was taken to the Vigo County Jail where he's being held without bond.