Traffic stop in Sullivan lands man behind bars on drug charges, underage girl cited

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind., (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Sullivan County has landed one man behind bars on drug charges.

The stop happened on Wednesday night near Judy Lane and Main Street in Sullivan.

Indiana State Police says they stopped a car after the driver ran a stop sign. Police say the driver of the car was an underage female. The girl allegedly showed signs of impairment. She agreed to take a chemical test and failed.

She was cited and released to her parents.

51-year-old James Hightshoe, of Vevay, Indiana was identified as a passenger in the car.

Police say during a search, they found meth, four hypodermic syringes, marijuana, and paraphernalia in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, along with other drug-related charges.