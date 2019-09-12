Traffic set to shift in State Road 46 bridge project

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting on Friday, traffic will be shifted onto the new State Road 46 bridge over the Eel River.

During the relocation of the two temporary traffic signals, flaggers will be out directing traffic on both ends of the project.

Construction is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

The new bridge is being built just south of the current one

It comes with an $8.4 million price tag.