Trade jobs in demand across Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There are hundreds of empty roles to fill in trade jobs across the Hoosier state.

A local union says sometimes, these jobs are overlooked.

"For most young people they think about going to college, they think about some way to make a living. The skilled trades are very much overlooked. But we have some of the best wages and benefits packages you'll find," Mark Swaner, from the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 said.

Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 157 is always looking for people.

They offer a variety of fields like HVAC, welding, and plumbing.

The union offers 30-60 apprenticeships each year.

