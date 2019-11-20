Clear

Tractor-trailer strikes, kills 2 children on Indiana farm

Northern Indiana police say two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say two young children were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm.

The Kosciusko (kahs-ee-AHS’-koh) County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 3 and 5, died Tuesday afternoon on a farm near Nappanee. Both were pronounced dead at the scene about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of South Bend.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates a 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer began pulling it forward, unaware that the children were beneath the trailer. Both suffered fatal injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the youngsters’ names.

WSBT-TV reports that relatives say the children lived at a home on the farm property, but no one noticed they had left that home’s fenced-in yard and were near the truck.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 38°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Warmer afternoon.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Vermillion County still working on their jail project

Image

Students head back to West Vigo Elementary after discovering mold: How mold impacts your health

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Wednesday: Patchy fog, mostly sunny. High: 52

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Northview

Image

West Vigo

Image

Paris Basketball

Image

THN Girls

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook