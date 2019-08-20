Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The next phase of a project in Clinton, Indiana is nearing completion.
Sky Drone 10 captured video of the track at Sportland Park.
Workers closed it last week to clean and repave the track.
They finished up that work on Tuesday.
Altogether, the project will cost more than $200,000.
Phases three and four of the project will focus on upgrading the park's parking and restrooms.
