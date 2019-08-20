Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Track work wraps up at Sportland Park in Clinton

The next phase of a project in Clinton, Indiana is nearing completion.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 2:21 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The next phase of a project in Clinton, Indiana is nearing completion.

Sky Drone 10 captured video of the track at Sportland Park.

Workers closed it last week to clean and repave the track.

They finished up that work on Tuesday.

Altogether, the project will cost more than $200,000.

Phases three and four of the project will focus on upgrading the park's parking and restrooms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered Storms Linger
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Image

Toxic algae found in Indiana waterways: What you need to know to identify it and how to stay safe

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'