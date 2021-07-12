Trace Adkins leaves a piece of his heart in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Trace Adkins two-stepped his way into the heart of Terre Haute when he took to the stage at the Vigo County Fair Sunday night.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds to hear Trace Adkins perform.

Before his set, there was a moment of silence to honor the life and legacy of fallen Detective Greg Ferency.

The night was full of sing-a-long songs from both Adkins and his opener Ian Flanigan.

There aren't very many combinations better than cold beer and country music to round out the weekend.

Be sure to check out the Vigo County Fair for more exciting events taking place later this week.