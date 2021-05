Trace Adkins headlines an evening of country music on the infield of the Action Track at the 2021 Vigo County Fair. Ian Flanigan, from "The Voice", will open the show at 6 pm.

General Admission tickets are only $35 at participating Casey's General Stores, VIP tickets start at $75.

Doors open at 4:30 pm.

Tickets can also be purchased on Eventbrite.

