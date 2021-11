TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local musicians raised more than $15,000 for Toys for Tots.

Over the weekend, the virtual and in-person charity event "Toystock" raised the cash.

Last year, Toys for Tots gave more than 11,000 toys to more than 2,000 kids across the Wabash Valley.

If you missed the event - you could still give back. Check out this link to make your donation.