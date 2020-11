WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Families across the Wabash Valley need your help.

Toys for Tots help give toys to kids whose families might not be able to afford them.

On Friday, Toys for Tots will be collecting donations from 9 am to 4 pm. They will be at the Rosedale American Legion.

If you can't make it on Friday, you can find them on Saturday at Serendipity Salon from 10 am to 2 pm. After that, they will be at the Moon-Lite Drive-In from 4 pm to 6 pm.