Toys for Tots toy drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Wabash valley groups are working to make sure families have a nice Christmas.

The Wabash Valley Jeep Junkies wanted to lend a helping hand.

They organized a toy drive at Show Me's in Terre Haute Sunday.

They collected unwrapped toys and donations.

All the toys and proceeds are going to Toys for Tots.

"As a kid you always remember waking up and finding toys and presents under the tree. If it's a chance to do that for local kids around the area, why wouldn't you try to do that," says jeep junkie Mike Latta.

The Wabash valley jeep junkies planning another drive next weekend.