Toys for Tots picks up a $12,000 donation for the 2021 holiday season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's never too early to start fundraising to make sure local kids have a gift under the Christmas tree.

Toys for Tots will see a huge donation that will go toward the 2021 holiday season.

Refreshment Services Pepsi donated over $12,000 to the Terre Haute Chapter.

Pepsi began collecting a portion of proceeds to give to the organization last year.

They continued to do so after the holidays.

Toys for Tots says all the work they put in is well worth it.

Pepsi said they saw a need to step in and help make sure kids continue to have a brighter holiday.