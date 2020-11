TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Toys for Tots is asking for your help this holiday season. That's as donations drop to a new low.

Donations are slow to come in. The organization's goal is to provide gifts for kids ages 0 to 17. Each family would receive at least six gifts.

In 2019, around 12,000 gifts were distributed. With a lack of volunteers and donations, organizers say it is making it harder to reach the same outcome.

