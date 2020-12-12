Toys for Tots is about to start distribution to children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon, Christmas cheer will be delivered to boys and girls across the Wabash valley.
Toys for Tots distribution starts this week in Terre Haute.
But, before those gifts are delivered there was a final push for donations with a musical hook!
Musicians Giving Back and the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League Detachment 4-71 partnered to offer toy stock.
It was an in-person and virtual concert that lasted 8-hours Saturday.
The public could drop off toy and cash donations.
Several bins were filled with toys.
We spoke with an organizer who says the Marine Corp did an amazing job collecting more than 11-hundred dollars in street donations.
