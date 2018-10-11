Toys for Tots in need of volunteers

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- Toys for Tots is expanding and they need your help. The organization is expanding the areas in which they serve.

A larger area to collect toys for means they will need more volunteers. The group is adding to serve Parke, Clay and Southern Vermillion counties this season.

Toys for Tots has been a long-running tradition, and organizers for the group said they need help to keep things running smoothly.

Toys for Tots Coordinator Kyle Wetter said they're looking for volunteers to help get the warehouse set up, distribution day and other events they will be hosting throughout the year.

If you are interested in donating, you still have time. They will be collecting items until December 12.