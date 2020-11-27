Toys for Tots holds collection drive in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year, there are many kids that go without on Christmas. But the organization Toys for Tots is working to make sure every child has something under the tree.

News 10 tagged along with some Marines on Friday in Rosedale. It was a side-by-side buggy ride fundraiser to benefit the organization.

To participate, they asked for a $10 toy or a $10 cash donation.

If you missed out on the fun on Friday, you'll find several Toys for Tots drop-off sites across the Wabash Valley.