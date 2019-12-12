Clear
Toys for Tots distribution continues into Thursday at The Meadows

Toy distribution continued on Thursday at the Toys for Tots hub at The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Toy distribution continued on Thursday at the Toys for Tots hub at The Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

Marines helped families shop for their children, picking out the perfect gifts for their loved ones to open on Christmas.

Marines started collecting toys in early fall.

"There's a lot of hard work that's gotten put in since about October, just getting to this point and you never really see the results until you have the warehouse set-up and once you see it's great and seeing some of the stories that come through are incredibly grateful," Sgt. Keegan Snell told us.

Thursday was the last distribution day for Vigo County. The Marines will be in Brazil and Rockville this Saturday.

