Toys for Tots brightens a Wabash Valley Christmas this year.

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- People were been lined up at the Meadows Shopping Center Wednesday to get gifts for their children.

Chadd Weaver is a Terre Haute man.

This is his first year getting assistance from the Toys for Tots program.

Weaver and his wife were at the Toys for Tots distribution earlier.

They said they can't wait to see their children's reactions on Christmas morning.

Chadd Weaver and his wife Sherry are doing something a little different for Christmas this year.

"I just want my kids to have the best," Weaver said.

This is the family's first time using the Toys for Tots program.

While it may be hard to ask for help, Weaver said he knows it's worth it to make his kids happy.

"Excited, happy you know. It makes us feel like we did a good job and tried to get them what they wanted for Christmas," Weaver.

Weaver was able to pick out his kid's favorite things.

This is unique to the Wabash Valley.

Gunnery Sergeant Kyle Wetter is the Toys for Tots coordinator.

He said many programs don't let parents pick out their presents.

"Other Toys for Tots campaigns they pre-bag all their items, we're here in the Wabash Valley were able to shop individually with Marines. It's unique for the families to be able to come in and pick out what they want," Wetter said.

Weaver said without this program, Christmas wouldn't be the same for his family.

"We know we're going to have a good Christmas this year. You know the workers are doing a great excellent job," Weaver said.

This year over 700 families in the Wabash Valley were assisted by Toys for Tots.