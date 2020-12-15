Toys for Tots continues to help families in need

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Toys for Tots is lending a helping hand to families ahead of Christmas. They've been working hard to make sure children who may not be getting presents under the tree do!

They just wrapped-up day number 1 of distributing toys to those in need. No doubt 2020 has been a trying year for most families.

That's why toys for tots stepped in to help out even more than they normally do, but even the organization ran into some obstacles.

"It was challenging just to raise the funds for toys for tots. Luckily the community actually came in, I'm really blessed with these people came in and did donations."

Chief Jose Saenz says they are also short on people to help out.

"Volunteer wise COVID-19 a lot of our annual volunteers aren't able to come in cause there older."

Even with all of these setbacks, he says they've raised more than $30,000. He hopes this will brighten Christmas for many local children.

"There's a lot more people more in need and giving that little smile to a kiddo is good."

News 10 talked with Terre Haute resident Jana Reed. She says it's her second year she's benefited from Toys for Tots.

"I'm getting help and I'm thankful for it, cause if it wasn't here then I don't know what I'd do. I'm a single mother."

She told me the pandemic has caused a strain on her family. "It's been really hard, times have been really hard. Money is tight, getting food, and helping with my daughter for something for Christmas."

Reed can't wait to see her daughter's reaction when she opens up her gifts next Friday.

"She'll be excited she'll be happy on Christmas day."

Toys for tots organizers are still in need of volunteers. If you would like to help, reach out by calling 812-298-5572 or click here.