Toys for Tots are collecting gifts for families across the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One organization is making sure kids have something to open for the holiday season.

Elm Grove Tavern partnered up with the Marines to take unused new toys for Toys for Tots. This is for families in the Wabash Valley who are less fortunate. They also took up monetary donations. Last year more than 11,000 toys were distributed and thousands of children were supported during 2020.

This year they're hoping to help out even more kiddos.

"I think it's important that we do this to give those kids an opportunity to enjoy Christmas to open up those presents that morning to put joy and happiness to their face," says coordinator Richard Hernandez.

