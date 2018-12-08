TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- $36,000 and more than 6,000 toys.
That's what's been collected in the Wabash Valley for the Toys for Tots program so far this year.
Saturday, there was one last fundraiser push at Top Guns.
If you donated there you were entered into a raffle to win a firearm.
This is the first year for the event, but the coordinator for Toys for Tots said he thinks it's a great idea.
