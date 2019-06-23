Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

Toys "R" Us stores are coming back this year.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: By Nathaniel Meyersohn and Chris Isidore, CNN Business

(CNN) -- Toys "R" Us stores are coming back this year.

Richard Barry, CEO of Tru Kids Brands and former global chief merchandising officer at Toys "R" Us, plans to open at least two Toys "R" Us stores this year, according to a person familiar with Barry's plans.

Tru Kids Brands' owners won the rights to the Toys "R" Us brand last October. They also took over the former company's other assets and brands including Babies "R" Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe, and Imaginarium.

"We're definitely coming back in 2019. At minimum two stores. There's more planned for 2020," the person said. The new stores will be smaller than Toys "R" Us' old stores and "experiential," the person added.

Bloomberg first reported Barry's plans.

"We have significant interest about how to bring the brand back to the US," Barry told CNN Business earlier this year. "We're working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to bring it to life."

Barry pitched his plans for Toys "R" Us at a recent conference in Las Vegas, said Isaac Larian, the billionaire toy executive behind Bratz dolls and Little Tikes toys.

"They're considering opening two stores to begin with and then go from there. I hope they're successful," he said. "There is a need for an independent toy chain in the US, whether it's Toys 'R' Us or something else."

Larian tried to buy roughly 300 Toys "R" Us locations in the United States and Canada last year. Toys "R" Us rejected that offer.

Tru Kids Brands has dabbled in the United States since it won the rights to Toys "R" Us in October. The company teamed with US grocer Kroger to set up "Geoffrey's Toy Box" sections in 600 stores during the holidays. Thirty-five toys were part of the promotion, which featured the iconic Toys "R" Us giraffe mascot.

More than 700 American Toys "R" US stores closed last year. But the company kept 900 stores open in Europe, Asia and India. The new owners have plans to open another 70 stores overseas — mostly in Asia — by the end of the year.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Amateur Radio Field Day

Image

Vermillion County Fair Exhibits

Image

12 Point Revitalization Work Nears Completion

Image

Sunday storms knock out power

Image

EMA: Flooding a concern in Greene County

Image

Sunday Weather Update

Image

Junior Ranger Series

Image

Wine on the Wabash

Image

Rainbow Over the Bridge

Image

Diversity Walk

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father