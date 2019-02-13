Clear

Toys R Us plans second act by holiday season

Toys R Us fans in the U.S. should see the iconic brand re-emerge in some form by this holiday season.

Posted: Feb. 11, 2019 11:02 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Toys R Us fans in the U.S. should see the iconic brand re-emerge in some form by this holiday season.

Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, told The Associated Press he and his team are still working on the details, but they’re exploring various options including freestanding stores and shops within existing stores. He says that e-commerce will play a key role.

Toys R Us, buckling under competition from Amazon and several billions of dollars of debt, filed for Chapter 11 reorganization in September 2017 and then liquidated its businesses last year in the U.S. as well as several other regions including the United Kingdom.

In October, a group of investors won an auction for Toys R Us assets, believing they would do better by potentially reviving the toy chain, rather than selling it off for parts. Starting Jan. 20, Barry and several other former Toys R Us executives founded Tru Kids and are now managing the Toys R Us, Babies R Us and Geoffrey brands. Toys R Us generated $3 billion in global retail sales in 2018. Tru Kids estimates that 40 percent to 50 percent of Toys R Us market share is still up for grabs despite many retailers like Walmart and Target expanding their toy aisles.

“These brands are beloved by customers,” said Barry. He noted that the company will focus on experiences in the physical stores, which could be about 10,000 square feet. The original Toys R Us stores were roughly about 40,000 square feet.

Barry said he and his team have been reaching out to toy makers and have received strong support. But he acknowledged that many had been burned by the Toys R Us liquidation.

Tru Kids, based in Parsippany, New Jersey, about a 20 minute drive from Wayne, New Jersey, where Toys R Us was based, will work with licensing partners to open 70 stores this year in Asia, India and Europe. Outside the U.S., Toys R Us continues to operate about 800 stores.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 18°
Rockville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Brazil
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 25°
Mainly sunny and a colder day.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

State Road 63 and Springhill Road is where new jail will likely be built

Image

100 Women Who Care, Members invited to Join

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

New supplement could help treat types of herpes

Image

Some sunshine possible Colder and windy. High: 37°

Image

Marshall

Image

Linton

Image

Bloomfield

Image

THN West Vigo

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Child welfare bill clears major hurdle

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Experts: file taxes online to get refund faster

Image

Another community launches Text to 9-1-1 service

Image

200 honored at Night to Shine Prom

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road