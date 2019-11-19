Toy industry calls unsafe-toys list misleading

BOSTON (AP) - The toy industry is dismissing a safety group’s annual worst toys list as misleading and needlessly frightening to parents.
The Toy Association says World Against Toys Causing Harm doesn’t run safety tests on the toys.
In contrast, the industry trade group says all toys sold in the U.S. must meet more than 100 “rigorous safety tests and standards” by law.
The association represents most of the toy makers named on WATCH’s list. It also suggests parents buy toys from reputable stores and online sellers.
A high-powered Nerf gun, ice cream-scented Nickelodeon slime and a plastic Power Rangers claw are among the toys topping the list released Tuesday by WATCH.
The Massachusetts-based nonprofit has been issuing the lists ahead of the holidays for more than four decades.
