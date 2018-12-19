Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - When you think of 4-H you most likely have pictures of the county fair. Images of kids working with livestock and doing arts and crafts. But in Jasper County, it's a little different.

Haley Ochs says, "I've been a member of our 4-H club for about nine years now. And as far as I can remember we've always shopped for toys for kids."

At seventeen years old Ochs has helped those in need for more than half her life. The program is toys for kids.

Connie Elliott with the Jasper county HCE says, "There's things that they need. Necessities they need. Socks, shoes, clothes. So every kid still gets a toy, something fun to play with. But if they need these other necessities we provide."

This year Toys for Kids helped 101 families. That wraps up to 227 Jasper County children.

Elliott says, "It's just one time that I think all kids need something new under the tree."

Elliott has helped organize toys for kids for years. She says as the need increased she reached out to the youth of the county.

Elliott says, "They're all looking to go shopping. Most of them like to shop. So I asked for shoppers."

Since then a majority of those buying toys for the children of the county are their peers. That gives a good eye on what to buy. It also helps teach life lessons to kids like Ochs.

Ochs says, "To know that other people can have a good Christmas and have a nice time with their families. Just so as long as everybody enjoys the holidays it feels good."