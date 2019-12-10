Clear

'Toy for Kids' supplies Christmas toys for over 200 kids in Jasper county

The program has been going on for over 30 years.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 6:23 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Connie Elliot has been a part of toys for kids for twenty-five years. This year the program looks to help around 80 families.

Elliot says, "We provide new gifts for kids 0-13 years of age and it comes from all the local donations."

Once those donations are brought together Elliot and her team gets local kids to buy the new toys. Pulling from local youth groups like 4-h and boy scouts.

Elliot says, "It's really fun to see them price check and 'hey I can get two shirts for the price of one if I do this.' i think a lot of the kids learn a lot from shopping for these kids. They feel like they're giving back."

Kids helping kids is the name of the game. Now they have just days to get all the packages ready to go.

Elliot explains, "Each child will receive a bag of new items and we're organizing that and making sure all the sizes are right and everything is correct. And then adding those extra gifts that's been donated."

Local bars held a "toy war" to add to the extra toys for kids this year.

Elliot says, "We have everybody contributing from the local churches and local community organizations and youth groups. And then we go on to the local bars and people that just go through town and drop a few cents in at the gas station."

Helping kids have a good Christmas while bringing the community together.

Elliot explains, "I don't know that it would feel like Christmas if I wasn't helping with the toys for kids program."

To donate contact the Jasper county extension office at (618) 783-2521.

