Toy Shortages Already Hurting the Small Businesses

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The holidays might be a little less jolly this year.

After reported shortages in other industries, the toy industry seems to be next.

Like other industries, the shipping delays, small quantities of material, and low employment levels have slowed production down.

Terre Haute's Sewer Lair Toys is already feeling the effects of the shortage.

Scott Reed, the store's co-owner, said he noticed a short supply at the beginning of this year. He said it's been hard to fulfill some customer's requests.

"It makes it hard to get pre-orders for anything," Reed said. "We don't like to take anybody's money unless we know the product's coming. So when they keep pushing it for months at a time, it's hard to prepare for that."

To keep stock steady, the store has worked with other local businesses to make trades on what they need. They also depend on customers coming in and selling used or rare toys.

Reed hasn't had any Christmas shoppers yet but said the store is ready for them.

Other stores will need to be ready too. DJ Wasmer, a business professor at St. Mary of the Woods, said the Christmas supply of toys is already on its way. This means stores could have limited stock on the shelves this holiday season.

The traditional last-minute deals and free shipping offers from retailers could also be in short supply. Since these deals aren't expected, Wasmer says shopping ahead is a must this holiday season.

"People need to shop early this year," Wasmer said. "I think there's no reason to wait to the last minute."