Tox Away Day set for Vigo County resident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you have some household clutter you need to get rid of and live in Vigo County...we have some good news for you.
The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is once again hosting Tox Away and White Goods Collection Day.
For one day only, Vigo County residents can drop off a number of household supplies for free.
The event will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
For a complete list of acceptable and unacceptable items, click here.
