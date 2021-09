VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County residents will soon have the chance to get rid of unwanted household items.

Vigo County Solid Waste Management will host a Tox-Away Day on Saturday, September 25.

Vigo County residents can safely get rid of things like large appliances, chemicals, and paints.

The hours for the event are 8 am until 2 pm at the Vigo County Solid Waste District Building on Haythorne Avenue.